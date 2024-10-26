Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RBLX. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roblox from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Roblox has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $48.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The business had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $25,645.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,994,961.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $25,645.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,994,961.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $199,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,545.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 779,341 shares of company stock valued at $33,831,012 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,022 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,713 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 26.9% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,044 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $89,304,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,543,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

