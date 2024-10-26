Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.300-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $185.0 million-$200.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.8 million.
Rogers Price Performance
ROG stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.32. 244,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,811. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.46 and its 200-day moving average is $113.01. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers has a 12 month low of $96.10 and a 12 month high of $138.85.
Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Rogers had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Rogers Company Profile
Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.
