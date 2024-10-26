Royal Bank of Canada Trims Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price to $85.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.26.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $83.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.79. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $141.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $380.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 164,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $592,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

