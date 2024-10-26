Rublix Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges (RBLX)

Rublix (RBLX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Rublix has a market capitalization of $40,625.25 and $138.50 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rublix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rublix has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rublix alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.37 or 0.00239451 BTC.

Rublix Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. The official website for Rublix is rublix.io. The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rublix Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.00195215 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rublix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rublix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rublix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rublix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rublix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.