Sageworth Trust Co Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Sageworth Trust Co lessened its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,510,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,659 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up about 5.2% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co owned about 1.80% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $86,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,622.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWX stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.18. The company had a trading volume of 515,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,665. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

