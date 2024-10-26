Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCORFree Report) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,733 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota owned approximately 0.78% of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 19,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 70.2% in the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 177,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 73,288 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,356,000.

NYSEARCA:DCOR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.73. The company had a trading volume of 32,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,480. The company has a market capitalization of $522.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.13. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $45.61 and a 52-week high of $64.93.

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

