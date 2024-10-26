Sageworth Trust Co Purchases New Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 77,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,798,000 after buying an additional 18,729 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $657,000. Convergence Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $490.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,610. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $533.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 34.50%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.