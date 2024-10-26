SALT (SALT) Price Tops $0.0099

SALT (SALT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 26th. One SALT token can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SALT has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $402.46 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007348 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,072.00 or 0.99971157 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00012752 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007088 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006440 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00056863 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

