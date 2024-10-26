Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Cromwell Holdings LLC

Cromwell Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Stockton acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $554,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 181,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 198,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 84,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 328,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,793,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $57.75.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.97.

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

