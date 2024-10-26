Schroder Oriental Income (SOI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 on November 29th

Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Schroder Oriental Income’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Schroder Oriental Income Stock Performance

LON:SOI opened at GBX 274.50 ($3.56) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 271.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 270.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £670.16 million, a PE ratio of 5,490.00 and a beta of 0.67. Schroder Oriental Income has a 12 month low of GBX 233.50 ($3.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 288 ($3.74).

Schroder Oriental Income Company Profile

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

