Schroder Oriental Income (SOI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 on November 29th

Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Schroder Oriental Income’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Schroder Oriental Income Stock Performance
LON:SOI opened at GBX 274.50 ($3.56) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 271.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 270.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £670.16 million, a PE ratio of 5,490.00 and a beta of 0.67. Schroder Oriental Income has a 12 month low of GBX 233.50 ($3.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 288 ($3.74).
Schroder Oriental Income Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schroder Oriental Income
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Oriental Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.