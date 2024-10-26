Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 397.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,323 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 314.9% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 214.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHE opened at $28.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

