Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Short Interest Update

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 1,476.9% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SCRYY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,744. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.30. Scor has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $3.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Scor will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Scor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

