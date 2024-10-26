Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Short Interest Update

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 1,476.9% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Scor Stock Performance
Shares of SCRYY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,744. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.30. Scor has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $3.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54.
Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Scor will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCRYY
Scor Company Profile
SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Scor
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.