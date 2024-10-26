ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $82.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $46.02 and a 1-year high of $88.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.86.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $256.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Insider Transactions at ServisFirst Bancshares

In related news, COO Rodney Eldon Rushing sold 12,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 307,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,805,505.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4,880.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

