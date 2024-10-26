Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Trading Up 7.7% – Should You Buy?

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $206.50 and last traded at $204.81. 22,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 84,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEZL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Capmk raised Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Sezzle Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.36. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.40 and a beta of 8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.35 million. Sezzle had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,500 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $308,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,633,010.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $123,424.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,099,412.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,500 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $308,355.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,633,010.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,787 shares of company stock worth $22,972,798 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sezzle in the first quarter valued at about $13,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sezzle in the second quarter worth approximately $611,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sezzle in the second quarter worth approximately $544,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sezzle during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

