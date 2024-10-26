SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF (NASDAQ:QXQ) Short Interest Down 47.8% in October

SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF (NASDAQ:QXQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of QXQ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.58. 752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,849. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.74. SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $27.06.

SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

