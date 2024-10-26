Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Short Interest Down 60.0% in October

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the September 30th total of 5,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shattuck Labs Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ STTK traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,598. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.72. Shattuck Labs has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 68.65% and a negative net margin of 2,067.99%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 704.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shattuck Labs news, CEO Taylor Schreiber acquired 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $44,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,912.42. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STTK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 177,910 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STTK shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

