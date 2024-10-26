Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 1,691.7% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SHECY stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $18.70. 238,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.21. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $23.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

