Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $80.00 at Scotiabank

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $79.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Shopify by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

