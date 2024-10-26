Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) Expands By 181.9%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 181.9% from the September 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DWSH opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $10.12.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF alerts:

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is actively managed to achieve long-term capital appreciation by shorting US-listed large-cap companies exhibiting weak relative strength. DWSH was launched on Jul 10, 2018 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.