Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) Expands By 181.9%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 181.9% from the September 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ DWSH opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $10.12.
