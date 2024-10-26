Short Interest in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QMOM) Decreases By 76.1%

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QMOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 76.1% from the September 30th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QMOM – Free Report) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned about 1.69% of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF alerts:

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QMOM stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.91. 21,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,142. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.81. The firm has a market cap of $259.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.08. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.18 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (QMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QMOM-US – No underlying index. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US stocks, screened for their strong and consistent momentum. QMOM was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.