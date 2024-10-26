Short Interest in Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL) Drops By 50.0%

Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 491,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 526,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Alpha Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of ATGL stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. Alpha Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57.
About Alpha Technology Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Technology Group
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.