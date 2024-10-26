Short Interest in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Drops By 51.0%

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,200 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the September 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Applied DNA Sciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $304,759.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.34. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.11. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 214.42% and a negative return on equity of 138.41%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,385 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 63.57% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Featured Articles

