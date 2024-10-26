Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Expands By 120.0%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE BBDO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,761. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

About Banco Bradesco

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.