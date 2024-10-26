Short Interest in BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Drops By 80.0%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BetterLife Pharma Price Performance
Shares of BETRF stock remained flat at $0.09 on Friday. BetterLife Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09.
BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
BetterLife Pharma Company Profile
BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada. It is also involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BetterLife Pharma
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for BetterLife Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetterLife Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.