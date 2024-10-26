Short Interest in BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Drops By 80.0%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BETRF stock remained flat at $0.09 on Friday. BetterLife Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada. It is also involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

