Short Interest in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Declines By 69.7%

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the September 30th total of 42,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BIO-key International stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. BIO-key International has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.46). BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 673.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter.

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

