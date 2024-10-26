Short Interest in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Expands By 108.3%

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the September 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of BDRX opened at $6.31 on Friday. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $220.25.
