Short Interest in Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Declines By 43.3%

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the September 30th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

OTCMKTS DDCCF remained flat at $2.66 during midday trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,805. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. Branicks Group has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $4.78.

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is Germany's leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience on the real estate market and with access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included).

