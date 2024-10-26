Short Interest in Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Declines By 43.3%

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the September 30th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Branicks Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS DDCCF remained flat at $2.66 during midday trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,805. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. Branicks Group has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $4.78.
Branicks Group Company Profile
