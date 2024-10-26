Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Grows By 900.0%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CZMWY traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.59. 2,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.38. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of $61.35 and a 1-year high of $134.60.
About Carl Zeiss Meditec
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Carl Zeiss Meditec
- Trading Halts Explained
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.