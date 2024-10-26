Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Grows By 900.0%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CZMWY traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.59. 2,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.38. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of $61.35 and a 1-year high of $134.60.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

