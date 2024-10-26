Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Increases By 1,043.5%

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 1,043.5% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.05. 1,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.37. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1284 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF ( NASDAQ:FTXR Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

