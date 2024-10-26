Short Interest in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Grows By 174.9%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,300 shares, an increase of 174.9% from the September 30th total of 181,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 755,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.81 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $46.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average of $43.85.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
