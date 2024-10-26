Short Interest in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Grows By 174.9%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,300 shares, an increase of 174.9% from the September 30th total of 181,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 755,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.81 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $46.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average of $43.85.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $216,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $554,000. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 313,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

