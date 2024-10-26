Short Interest in Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) Drops By 95.8%

Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the September 30th total of 3,095,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 119.2 days.
Shares of HPCRF remained flat at $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. Home Product Center Public has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32.
