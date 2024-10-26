Short Interest in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Declines By 75.0%

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Invesco Global Water ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
PIO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $43.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average is $41.48.
Invesco Global Water ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.
About Invesco Global Water ETF
PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.
