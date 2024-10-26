Short Interest in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Declines By 75.0%

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Invesco Global Water ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

PIO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $43.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average is $41.48.

Invesco Global Water ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vima LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vima LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

