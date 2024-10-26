Short Interest in Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Increases By 154.9%

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 154.9% from the September 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QYLG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,561. Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.15. The firm has a market cap of $105.24 million, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF alerts:

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.

About Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Nasdaq 100 Half BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on half the value of those stocks, to collect the premiums and allow for growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.