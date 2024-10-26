Short Interest in Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF) Drops By 99.1%

Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the September 30th total of 753,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ninety One Group Stock Performance

NINTF remained flat at C$2.04 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.08. Ninety One Group has a 1-year low of C$2.01 and a 1-year high of C$2.21.

About Ninety One Group

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

