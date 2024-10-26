Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW) Rises By 250.9%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 250.9% from the September 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

OXBRW stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 748 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,803. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

