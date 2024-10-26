Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW) Rises By 250.9%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 250.9% from the September 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.
Oxbridge Re Stock Performance
OXBRW stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 748 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,803. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
