Short Interest in Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Declines By 55.2%

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,900 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the September 30th total of 872,700 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 492,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Rail Vision Stock Down 3.4 %
Rail Vision stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 248,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,667. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. Rail Vision has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.23.
Rail Vision Company Profile
