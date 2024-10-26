Short Interest in Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Declines By 55.2%

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,900 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the September 30th total of 872,700 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 492,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Rail Vision Stock Down 3.4 %

Rail Vision stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 248,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,667. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. Rail Vision has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.23.

Rail Vision Company Profile

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

