Short Interest in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Declines By 56.3%

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,100 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the September 30th total of 831,500 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SciSparc Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRC remained flat at $0.23 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 423,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,308. SciSparc has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SciSparc

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SciSparc stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.59% of SciSparc at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

About SciSparc

SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus; and CannAmide, an anti-inflammatory and chronic pain solution.

