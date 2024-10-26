Short Interest in Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Decreases By 52.1%

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,400 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the September 30th total of 479,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shelf Drilling Stock Down 8.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SHLLF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474. Shelf Drilling has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87.
Shelf Drilling Company Profile
