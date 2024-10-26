Short Interest in Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Decreases By 52.1%

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,400 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the September 30th total of 479,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shelf Drilling Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SHLLF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474. Shelf Drilling has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87.

Get Shelf Drilling alerts:

Shelf Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, West Africa, and North Sea. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells, and associated services using the rigs of the company’s owned fleet and related equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Shelf Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shelf Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.