Short Interest in Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Increases By 157.3%

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 157.3% from the September 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Straumann stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.51. 25,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,887. Straumann has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

