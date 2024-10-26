Short Interest in Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Increases By 157.3%

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 157.3% from the September 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Straumann Price Performance
Shares of Straumann stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.51. 25,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,887. Straumann has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84.
About Straumann
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Straumann
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.