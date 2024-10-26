Short Interest in Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Increases By 80.2%

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a growth of 80.2% from the September 30th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sumitomo Stock Up 0.0 %

OTCMKTS:SSUMY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 69,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,850. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. Sumitomo has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

Get Sumitomo alerts:

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sumitomo will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.