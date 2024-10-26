Short Interest in Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Decreases By 58.6%

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 0.01. Texas Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter.

Texas Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Texas Community Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Texas Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is -21.92%.

In other news, SVP Terri Baucum sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $26,867.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,761.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anthony Scavuzzo bought 15,000 shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $209,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,779.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Terri Baucum sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $26,867.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,761.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

