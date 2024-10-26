Short Interest in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Grows By 558.3%

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 558.3% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the second quarter worth $75,000.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HYB traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $8.22. 42,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,156. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64. The New America High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $8.41.

The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About The New America High Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

