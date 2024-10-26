Short Interest in Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Drops By 39.1%

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the September 30th total of 144,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Trelleborg AB (publ) Price Performance

Trelleborg AB (publ) stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. Trelleborg AB has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $37.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.11.

Trelleborg AB (publ) Company Profile

Trelleborg AB (publ) provides engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers antivibration solutions; automotive boots and noise damping; bearings and bushings; engineered coated fabrics; engineered molded parts; fenders, docking, and mooring; floatover; and fluid handling solutions.

