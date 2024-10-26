Short Interest in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Drops By 93.6%

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the September 30th total of 99,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 77.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 222,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 17,977 shares during the period.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EDF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 46,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,495. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

