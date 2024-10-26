Short Interest in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Increases By 800.0%

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 67.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 29,585 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,575,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC increased its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 20.4% during the second quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 204,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 34,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2,727.4% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 560,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 541,068 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

NYSE IGI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,973. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.27. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $18.30.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

