Short Interest in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Declines By 96.3%

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the September 30th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:USOI opened at $65.68 on Friday. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $81.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.44.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.9392 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

