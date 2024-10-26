Siacoin (SC) Price Tops $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 26th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $267.43 million and $5.55 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,734.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.84 or 0.00522483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008974 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00102601 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.06 or 0.00236740 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00027154 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00023897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00067591 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

