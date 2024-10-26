Siacoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.98 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 26th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $268.29 million and $1.98 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,972.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $348.47 or 0.00520314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009090 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00101848 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.30 or 0.00240848 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00027104 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00023883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00067750 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

