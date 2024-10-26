Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 350,603 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 402.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

