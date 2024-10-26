Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after buying an additional 149,341 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 116,620.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after buying an additional 5,748,200 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,213,825,000 after buying an additional 106,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,449,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,327,738,000 after purchasing an additional 104,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $35,991.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,711 shares of company stock worth $153,905,830. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $754.68 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $395.62 and a 12-month high of $773.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $706.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $659.30. The company has a market capitalization of $322.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

